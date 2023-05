Tonight, from 00:18 a.m. to 00:37 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Mykolayiv Region. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim in Telegram.

Thus, according to preliminary information from the operational command South, the enemy attacked Olshanska and Kostiantynivska communities with 5 Kh-22 missiles fired from Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft. The building of an industrial enterprise was damaged, and a hit was also recorded in an open area. Dry grass caught fire outside the enterprise, the fire was extinguished at 01:20 a.m. by the unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolayiv Region. Other damage is being determined. There are no casualties.

In the city of Mykolayiv, Pervomayskyi, Voznesenskyi and Bashtanskyi districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 21 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under fire from the occupiers during the past 24 hours. The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences.

Yesterday, the Russian occupation forces attacked industrial enterprises in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

At night, the occupiers hit the Nikopol district twice with Grads and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired.