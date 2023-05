Occupiers Hit Nikopol District Twice With Grads And Heavy Artillery During Night, 1 Killed - Regional Military

At night, the occupiers hit the Nikopol district twice with Grads and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The rashists once again killed a civilian. At night, they hit the Nikopol district twice. They used Grad and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired.

A 72-year-old woman was killed. Three more locals were injured. One has a head injury. Two are stressed and concussed.

In Nikopol, enemy artillery damaged 7 private houses and a high-rise building. The windows in the college hostel were broken. Three gas pipelines, a power line and 14 solar panels were also affected. And also - farm buildings and five cars.

The enemy fired 20 shells at Myrivska community. Hit two houses, an outbuilding and a car," he wrote.

In addition, Lysak added: "Thank to the defenders of the sky! They turned the Shahed into scrap metal in the Synelnykove district."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 21 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under fire from the occupiers during the past 24 hours. The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military showed Bakhmut from a drone.

Yesterday, the Russian occupation forces attacked industrial enterprises in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.