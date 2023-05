During the past day, 21 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders. This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region.

So, it is reported that the invaders carried out 40 fire attacks on the settlements of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Zarichne, Nelipivka, Orlivka, Shcherbynivka, Karlivka, Netailove, Vremivvka, Mykolaivka, Ivanopillia, Stupochky, Lastochkine, Chromove, Predtechyne.

The troops of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation used aviation, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRS, artillery, tanks.

66 civilian objects were destroyed: 40 residential buildings, buildings of an educational institution, kindergartens, a plant, a farm, a bridge, a gas pipe, a water supply line, a power line, a warehouse, a farm, civilian cars and an official car.

The enemy launched 5 airstrikes on Avdiivka. A local enterprise was damaged. According to preliminary information, people were not injured.

The Russian military attacked Kramatorsk with missiles. Apartment and private houses, educational institutions, critical infrastructure were damaged. There was no information on the victims.

The Russians attacked Toretsk from Grads and artillery, hit private dwellings, wounded a local resident.

The invaders covered the village of New York with artillery. One person was killed and three others were injured. Apartment and private buildings were damaged.

As a result of enemy attacks, a man was killed in Bakhmut and another one was wounded in the village of Mykolaivka, Kostiantynivka community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled about 60 attacks by Russian occupiers.

Bakhmut gradually turns into ruins. Fierce fighting continues in the city.