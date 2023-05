Ukrainian Aviation Strikes Equipment Of Occupiers In Skadovsk And Kakhovka Districts, Grad And Giatsint Destro

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in the Skadovsk and Kakhovka districts in the South of Ukraine. This was reported by the press center of the operational command South.

As noted, the confirmed losses of the enemy are: 7 rashists, 5 units of armored vehicles, a rocket salvo fire system Grad, a large-caliber gun Giatsint and 1 reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level, 2 enemy video surveillance cameras were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heavy battles are being fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka, the occupiers have carried out about 50 attacks in a day.

As of the morning of May 7, the losses of Russian troops and their mercenaries in Ukraine amount to about 193,430. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated at least 660 Russian invaders.

Yesterday it was reported that the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Maryinka directions. The hardest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.