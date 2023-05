Heavy Battles Being Fought For Bakhmut And Maryinka, Occupiers Carried Out About 50 Attacks During Past Day -

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. Heavy battles are being fought for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 of May 7.

Thus, the four hundred and thirty-eighth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

During the past day, the enemy launched 6 rocket attacks, in particular on the cities of Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka and Kherson. In addition, it carried out 48 airstrikes and launched 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, and there were victims.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. Heavy battles are being fought for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka. In general, during the past day, the enemy carried out about 50 attacks.

No signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups were found in the Volyn and Polissia directions. Training of enemy territorial defense units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions during the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zarichchia, Leonivka and Krasnyi Khutir settlements of the Chernihiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zaliznyi Mist and Leonivka of the Chernihiv Region; Ukrayinske, Rivne, Sopych, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Volfyne of the Sumy Region, as well as Lemishchyne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lukyantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsa, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrymivka, Chorne, and Khatnie of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful offensive against Synkivka. Fired at Krasne Pershe, Mytrofanivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Stelmakhivka of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Bilohorivka and Spirne, without success. Makiyivka and Nevske of the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka and Spirne of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. Along with this, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the directions of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, and New York. Vesele, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Avdiyivka direction last day. It shelled Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Karlivka, Netaylove and Pervomayske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka. At the same time, the settlements of Heorhiyivka and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region were subjected to enemy shelling.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Shakhtarsk direction. The occupiers shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to defend in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Meanwhile, it shelled, in particular, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Vesele and Kozatske of the Kherson Region.

