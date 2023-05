As of the morning of May 7, the losses of Russian troops and their mercenaries in Ukraine amount to about 193,430. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated at least 660 Russian invaders.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022:

tanks - 3,723 (+6) units,

APV - 7,248 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 3,010 (+18) units,

MLRS - 554 (+2) units,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 306 (+0) units,

aircraft - 308 (+0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level - 2,572 (+18),

cruise missiles - 947 (+0),

warships / boats - 18 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 5,952 (+16) units,

special equipment - 380 (+5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heavy battles are being fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka, the occupiers have carried out about 50 attacks in a day.

Yesterday it was reported that the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Maryinka directions. The hardest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.