Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has said that allies are preparing to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO and security guarantees for it at the summit, which will be held in July in Vilnius (Lithuania).

He stated this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Zelenskyy raised the issue of membership and security guarantees. And this will be an important element of the agenda at this meeting, and NATO is preparing for this. Ukraine chooses its future in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's future in NATO, all allies agree with this," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General also noted that Alliance members are focused on providing military support to Ukraine.

He added that this issue will be discussed at the Ramstein meeting and at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stoltenberg on Thursday came to Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Zelenskyy treats the visit of NATO Secretary General to Kyiv as a sign that the Alliance is ready to begin a new chapter in relations with Ukraine.