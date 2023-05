In Kyiv, the defense of the sky will be strengthened even more in view of the threats from the representatives of the Russian authorities to strike at the "decision-making centers". This was reported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Radio Svoboda reports.

"Of course, efforts to cover the sky over Kyiv will only increase. Because Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, has an important symbolic meaning for the citizens of Ukraine and has an important psychological meaning for the Russians. Therefore, they will definitely try to carry out such strikes. We cannot be sure that they will not bring results. But we are ready for it, that's for sure," he said.

According to Venislavskyi, Russian troops have already tried to attack the government quarter in Kyiv and have been shelling administrative buildings for a long time.

"From the first days of the war, the enemy struck at the "decision-making centers". It is enough to mention the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, which were the target of terrorist missile strikes by the Russian Federation," said a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The official recalled that the government quarter had already been targeted, but thanks to air defense, the government buildings were not damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the press service of the president of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation announced that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones at night.

A video of a drone trying to attack the Kremlin in Moscow and exploding right next to the Russian flag appeared online.

On May 3, the speaker of the State Duma of the aggressor state of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, called the drone attack on the Kremlin a "terrorist attack" and declared that it was an "attack on Russia."