USD 325 Million Went To Help Ukraine Through United24 Platform Over Course Of Year

During the year, more than USD 325 million went to help Ukraine through the United24 fundraising platform. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The year of UNITED24 - the platform of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which united the whole world for the sake of helping Ukraine. During this time, more than USD 325 million of contributions from international companies and Ukrainian businesses, charitable organizations, world stars and ordinary people from 110 countries of the world have been sent to the accounts of the NBU," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the Telegram channel that with the funds accumulated through the platform, relevant ministries purchased 176 ambulances, as well as hundreds of medical equipment and ammunition for Ukrainian defenders, the first mine clearance vehicle in Ukraine, contracted more than 3,839 UAVs/UAVs complexes, rebuilt 11 bridges in the de-occupied Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions and launched the world's first fleet of maritime drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, Zelenskyy presented the United24 initiative for donations to Ukraine. The funds received through this platform are distributed in three areas: defense and demining; aid; reconstruction of Ukraine.

In January, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the first 18 houses will be rebuilt in the Kyiv Region with the funds collected within the framework of the UNITED24 platform.

Fedorov reported that already in December, the first drones will create the Ukrainian fleet of maritime drones.