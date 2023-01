First 18 Houses With Funds From UNITED24 Platform Will Be Rebuilt In Kyiv Region - Shmyhal

The first 18 houses will be rebuilt in the Kyiv Region with the funds collected within the UNITED24 platform. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is from here that we are launching the first reconstruction projects within the framework of the UNITED24 platform. 18 residential buildings will be restored in Irpin, Borodianka, Hostomel, the villages of Buzove and Myla," he said.

Shmyhal noted that on the UNITED24 platform, most of the amount needed for the restoration of these houses was collected.

According to him, this week the government channeled the first UAH 465 million to begin reconstruction right now. With the reconstruction of these houses, more than 4,000 people will be able to return to their own homes.

Shmyhal noted that the government already understands where to get UAH 110 billion for reconstruction this year.

"2023 will be the year of our victory and the year of the beginning of our great recovery," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Zelenskyy presented an initiative for donations UNITED24. UNITED24 collects funds for three types of activities: defense and demining; humanitarian and medical aid; restoration of Ukraine. You can simply transfer money using a bank card.

The government plans to restore objects damaged and destroyed as a result of Russian aggression at the expense of confiscated Russian funds, funds from the state budget, funds from international partners, as well as funds from donors from around the world, which are collected on the UNITED24 platform.

In total, in 2023, the government expects to receive USD 17 billion or UAH 680 billion for the priority restoration of damaged and destroyed property.