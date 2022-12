First Drones Will Create Marine Drone Fleet Already In December - Fedorov

Already in December, the first drones will create a fleet of marine drones.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This month, the first drones will create a fleet of marine drones. You will soon learn about the results of their work from the news and from the upset faces of Russian propagandists," he wrote.

Fedorov also said that over 7 months on the UNITED2 fundraising platform citizens of 110 countries donated more than USD 237 million.

For these funds, thousands of necessary devices for doctors and equipment for the military were purchased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of fundraising on the UNITED24 fundraising platform on the world's first Ukrainian fleet of naval drones.

According to Zelenskyy, marine drones will protect the waters of Ukrainian seas and cities from Russian missiles launched from ships, as well as help unlock the corridor for civilian ships that carry grain for the whole world.

Fedorov said that funds are collected for 100 Ukrainian-made marine drones, one such device costs UAH 10 million.

In May, Zelenskyy presented the United24, an initiative for donations to Ukraine.