At night, the Russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with two drones. Military from the East air command shot them down. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his Telegram channel.

Lysak reported that Nikopol was again under the fire of enemy artillery.

As a result of shelling, 10 private houses, fences and an outbuilding were damaged in the city. The power line and 2 gas pipelines were broken.

There were no killed or injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 3, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administration building, a fire broke out.

It was previously reported that on the night of May 1, the Russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with rockets, and there were hits in the Pavlohrad district. 25 people were injured, three of them children.