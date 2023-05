On the night of May 3, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administration building, a fire broke out.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"At night, defenders of the sky from the air command East shot down 7 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk Region. But one Shahed-136 still reached the target," he said.

An administrative building was damaged in the city of Dnipro. A fire broke out, but it has already been extinguished.

It is indicated that the residents of the city were not injured.

"Rescuers are still working on the spot. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night attack by Russian drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 of the 26 launched Shaheds. The occupiers launched drones from two directions: from the Bryansk Oblast and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

On Monday, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, fired 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles at Ukraine at night, and the air defense forces destroyed 15 of them. Around 02:30 in the morning, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft.