During the full-scale war, the occupiers removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine more than 2 million residents, to whom the authorities of the Russian Federation want to issue Russian passports. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that the authorities of the Russian Federation have decided to legalize the issuance of passports based on the place of residence, although previously the document was issued based on the place of registration. Deported Ukrainians will not receive any payments or services without a passport.

The National Resistance Center reminded that such "evacuation" is not voluntary.

"In fact, Moscow first generates a humanitarian crisis in the region and takes away medical, educational and pharmacy facilities from there. When life is no longer in the city, residents are told about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and bombing, and deadlines are set, which put psychological pressure on people. Although this does not happen later," the message says.

Thus, the occupiers drive the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territories, mainly from the Kherson Region, to panic, after which they are "evacuated" to the southern federal district of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais.

In addition, the Russians close the exit to free Ukraine, and the locals who remain are forced to live in conditions of a food and humanitarian crisis, while the repression against the civilian population intensifies.

"Ukrainians are resettled in regions that have been actively inhabited by the peoples of the Caucasus for the past decades. Therefore, the Kremlin needs to balance the demographic situation in the region. After all, the Kremlin does not reject the scenario of active liberation movements of the peoples inhabiting the Russian Federation," added the National Resistance Center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces are deliberately shelling populated areas on the left bank of the Kherson Region in order to force the local population to evacuate.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are conducting an inventory of the property of Ukrainians in the occupied territories for further seizure under the guise of "nationalization".