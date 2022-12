Russian occupation troops deliberately shell settlements on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region in order to thus force the local population to evacuate.

The corresponding statement on the air of the telethon was made by the member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan.

According to him, the occupation administration of the Kherson Region allegedly planned the evacuation of the population of the occupied Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka.

"They shell not only the right-bank Kherson Region, but also make provocations, shelling the left bank. They specifically do this to get people to leave," Khlan said.

He emphasized that the invaders hung out in settlements the announcement of the beginning of the evacuation on Thursday, December 22.

Khlan added that the Russians want to take people by buses to the occupied Henichesk, which after the liberation of Kherson, the invaders made the temporary capital of the occupied region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the invaders strengthened the police and administrative regime in the captured territory of the Kherson Region.

We also wrote that on December 3, the authorities of the liberated Kherson announced the evacuation of people from the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, the Kherson Regional Military Administration did not specify how it would take place and whether there were any agreements with the occupiers on this.