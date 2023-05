Russia Said It Had Detained Agents Of Ukraine's Intelligence Services In Crimea. Defense Intelligence Called

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refutes information from the aggressor country of Russia about the detention of agents of the Ukrainian special services in Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The statements of the Russian FSB about the alleged detention of agents of the special services of Ukraine in the occupied Crimea are another hostile disinformation," said Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, fresh Kremlin fakes indicate an obvious fact: the Russian regime is afraid of Ukraine, the special services of Ukraine, in particular the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

"And it does the right thing because there is bound to be a reckoning for all war crimes. The safest way for them is to voluntarily get into the hands of Ukrainian justice," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine continues to take the necessary measures in the Crimean direction to cut off the temporarily occupied peninsula from the aggressor state of Russia and force it to a "gesture of goodwill."

Ukrainian intelligence said that many more "blasts" had been prepared for the Russians in Crimea.

In Crimea, there are kilometer traffic jams on the Kerch Bridge towards Russia.