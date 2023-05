During the 39th week of operation of the 'grain corridor' (from April 24 to 30), a total of 450,300 tons of agricultural products were exported through the sea ports of the Odesa Region, down 31% week over week.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The number of ships loaded this week was only 11, down four ships week over week. This is the lowest number of weekly shipments this year. The work of the 'grain corridor' continues to be low-efficiency due to the blocking of the inspection of ships by the Russian side. Inspection vessels do not pass every day; sometimes, the Russian side does not confirm a single vessel from the list agreed with the UN and Turkey. For Ukraine to fully export grown products, either the normal work of the Russian side or the restoration of free navigation is necessary," the message says.

Wheat (52% of exports during this period), corn (43%), and sunflower oil (4%) were mainly exported through the "grain corridor" last week.

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Europe (Spain and the Netherlands), Asia (China and Turkiye), and Africa (Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, and others).

A total of 29.3 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the 'grain corridor' (from August 1, 2022, to April 9, 2023).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from April 17 to 23, a total of 668,400 tons of agricultural products were exported through the seaports of the Odesa Region, which is 5% less than a week earlier.

On March 18, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.