During the 38th week of operation of the "grain corridor" (from April 17 to 23), 668,400 tons of agricultural products were exported through the sea ports of the Odesa Region, which is 5% less than a week earlier.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of ships that were loaded during this week was only 15 units, which is 1 ship more than the previous week. The movement of ships through the "grain corridor" is based on inertia, since the main problem is still sabotage and a change in the approaches of entrance inspections by the Russian parties. Accordingly, this causes a decrease in the further load of ships in the ports. On average, according to the results of the past week, it was possible to pass inspections of no more than 2 ships per day per departure, which is a very low indicator. In the best periods of operation of this channel, 5.5 vessels were inspected per day," the message reads.

Corn (68% of exports during this period), wheat (22%), and sunflower cake (8%) were mostly exported through the "grain corridor" last week.

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Europe (Spain, Germany and Italy), Asia (China, Turkey and Yemen) and Africa (Tunisia and Lebanon).

A total of 28.8 million tons of agricultural products were exported since the start of the "grain corridor" (from August 1, 2022 to April 23, 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkey, which is the largest buyer of Ukrainian wheat and barley, is introducing an import duty on wheat, barley and corn from May 1 this year.

On March 18, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.