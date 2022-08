The first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports Odesa and Chornomorsk.

The Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, the first caravan of ships with Ukrainian grain departed from the ports of Great Odesa. On the board of three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET there are 57,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, which is headed for Turkey, United Kingdom and Ireland. Today's caravan resumed shipping from the port of Chornomorsk. We expect that the security guarantees of our partners from the UN and Turkey will continue to work, and food exports from our ports will become stable and predictable for all market participants," he wrote.

For this, according to Kubrakov, it is planned to ensure the ability of the ports to handle more than 100 vessels per month.

"Although the "grain corridor" has already started working for the exit, our goal is the full operation of the ports in both directions. We receive applications from ship owners who are ready to enter our ports for loading and the first event is expected tomorrow. Our goal is 3 million tons of export and more agricultural products every month from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the first ship is heading to Ukraine for grain.

On August 2, a dry cargo ship with Ukrainian corn arrived in Istanbul (Turkey).

The vessel set out on its route on August 1 from the Odesa seaport, with about 26,000 tons of corn on board.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the exit of the Razoni vessel became a test for checking the operation of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.