Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes in a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive. Reznikov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't just hope, I believe in it. I am convinced that a lot has been done for it to be successful," he said.

Reznikov noted that three key components are needed for a successful offensive: the availability of weapons, trained people, and providing the offensive with everything necessary (shells, ammunition, fuel, clothing, protection).

"I believe that, as of today, we are reaching the finish line when we can say: yes, everything is ready. And further, based on the decision and understanding of the situation on the battlefield of the General Staff, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and his team, it will be clear how, where and when," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the American publication The New York Times, a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine may take place in May this year.

The publication, with reference to military experts and U.S. officials, writes that the spring offensive of Ukrainian troops has huge stakes for the future of the war, but it is unlikely that it will lead to a sharp advantage in favor of Ukraine.

In April, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine has every opportunity to succeed in a counteroffensive.