There Will Be F-16 Fighter Jets, It's Just A Matter Of Time - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, is convinced that sooner or later the Western allies will decide to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

He said this in an interview with 1+1, European Pravda writes.

Kuleba noted that the decision about the Western aircraft is a matter of time, and expressed regret that Ukraine will pay an additional price with people's lives for the allies' hesitation.

"There will be F-16s, it's a matter of time. I think it will depend on the decision of the U.S. and the results of the counteroffensive," Kuleba said.

According to him, this is one of the three priorities in matters of military support from the allies - next to artillery shells and armored vehicles.

"If we had F-16s now, our counteroffensive would be much faster, and we would be able to save many more lives of our soldiers and civilians who are suffering from missile strikes," the Foreign Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the American publication The New York Times, a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine may take place in May this year.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes in a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.