Slovakia temporarily suspends imports of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger announced this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Slovakia temporarily suspends imports of grain and other selected products from Ukraine. A meeting of the working group on this issue will be held today. We will report the results," he wrote.

On April 15, Hungary, following Poland, temporarily banned the import of grain, oilseeds and some other agricultural products from Ukraine.

In response to Poland and Hungary's ban on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, the European Commission declared the inadmissibility of unilateral actions on trade policy by EU member states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, Slovakia banned the sale and processing of Ukrainian grain due to the detection of a pesticide in a controlled sample that has a negative impact on human health and is not allowed by the European Union.