The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense believes that on March 9, during the missile attack on Ukraine, Russia used weapons that it was able to produce and accumulate in a month. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There were also more massive missile strikes, and, ultimately, the intervals between them were much shorter. That is why the rashysts continue their missile terror, but already taking into account the shortage of high-precision missile weapons that they have today. We can say that they have been accumulating forces for a month, in particular, factories were working. In fact, what they could produce in a month, today was spent on Ukrainian transformers," said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to Yusov, Russian stockpiles of many types of missile weapons are "critically low", and the interval between attacks is due to the fact that the Russians are trying to make up for the spending of ammunition through production, but they cannot produce in sufficient quantities.

According to intelligence, the Russians have 7% of the Kalibr missiles left from the quantity that was at the beginning of the full-scale aggression, and they cannot make up for their spending due to production.

At the same time, Yusov noted that Russia is trying to use all approaches to circumvent sanctions, in particular smuggling, "gray" schemes for the supply of necessary components for the production of weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 9, Russia launched 95 missiles of various basing at the territory of Ukraine, of which the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to shoot down 34 missiles. The enemy also carried out 31 air strikes, in particular, used 8 Shahed-136 type UAVs, half of which were shot down. The enemy also carried out 65 attacks from MLRS.

British intelligence believes that the interval between the waves of Russian missile strikes is increasing, because now Russia probably needs to stockpile newly produced missiles in order for the strike to have enough power to suppress Ukrainian air defense.