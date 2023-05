The troops of the aggressor state of Russia are preparing provocations under a foreign flag, for which they brought Ukrainian uniforms to the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC) on Tuesday, May 2.

The NRC noted that they had received information about the possibility of Russian troops preparing for provocation from local residents cooperating with the Ukrainian underground. According to their data, the troops of the Russian Federation currently stationed in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts received Ukrainian military uniforms.

"All these actions indicate that the Russians are preparing a provocation under a foreign flag in order to mobilize their society and also mislead the world community in order to divert attention from crimes committed by the Russian Federation. Terrorist acts on the territory of the Russian Federation, or an imitation of hostage-taking, are not excluded," the message said.

The NRC urged to remain vigilant and pay attention to the actions of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the Kremlin is preparing a gesture of "good will" under the guise of some kind of cataclysm.

On May 1, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that he believed in a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On May 1, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that many more unpleasant incidents are being prepared for the Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea.