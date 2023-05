Enemy Shelled Kherson Region. It Is Known About 3 Killed And 5 Wounded

Today, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region, as a result of which three civilians were killed.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The enemy shelled several villages in the Bilozersk community of the region. Five civilians were wounded there, and three were killed.

It is known that villages were hit by artillery and attacked by aircraft. Objects of civil infrastructure were damaged, including residential buildings, commercial premises and motor vehicles.

The law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, a sapper was blown up by Russian explosives during demining. He was seriously injured.

In addition, Russian troops shelled the Kherson Region 71 times over the past day.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of May 1, there is significant damage to the network infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions.