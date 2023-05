Enemy attacks using aviation, tanks and artillery, and shells Kherson region 71 times

Russian troops shelled the Kherson Region 71 times on May 1.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers fired 363 shells using heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation on the territory of the Kherson Region. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 11 times.

The Russians targeted the residential quarters of the settlements and the building on the factory's territory in Kherson. Two people were injured.

Fifty-four people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 30, the occupiers attacked peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 39 times, firing 163 shells from heavy artillery, Grad systems, UAVs, and aircraft.

In addition, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of May 1, there is significant damage to the network infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions.

Complete removal of damage will take several days.

Meanwhile, the warning system will be operational in Kherson by the end of May. It did not work due to the mismatch of the equipment.