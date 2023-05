As of May 1, due to shelling of the occupiers, there is significant damage to network infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions. It was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"On the evening of April 30 and on the night of May 1, the enemy launched another massive strike on Ukraine. No damage to power generating facilities was recorded," the report said.

However, there is significant damage to distribution networks. As a result, some of the consumers of Dnipro and the region are de-energized. Also, the situation with power supply in the Kherson Region has complicated - due to shelling, more than 11,000 subscribers were de-energized in the city of Kherson and 7,100 in the region.

Complete repair of damage will last several days.

According to the press service, power engineers are performing work to restore electricity supply around the clock. In particular, over 7,000 subscribers in the Donetsk Region and about 3,000 in the Sumy Region have been reconnected over the past day.

Recall that during a massive missile attack on the night of May 1, air defense forces destroyed 15 enemy cruise missiles out of 18.

Besides, the number of victims of a missile strike on the Pavlohrad District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region increased to 34.