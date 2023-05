The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Bakhmut direction, where, together with the commanders, they decided on effective defense and the task of inflicting maximum losses on the troops of the aggressor state of Russia. This was stated in Syrskyi's Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 2.

The Commander noted that Ukraine will continue to hold Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, despite forecasts and advices on leaving the city. Syrskyi explained that this direction makes it possible to prepare the offensive of Ukrainian troops and destroy the Russian invaders as much as possible.

"I came to our soldiers, who are performing combat tasks in the Bakhmut direction. Together with the commanders, we made a number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. We talked with the defenders of the Eastern Front. The focus should always be on people, from the soldier to the brigade commander. No one should be left behind, because it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that Bakhmut is holding on," Syrskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Defense Forces counterattacked in some areas of Bakhmut and forced the Russian occupiers to leave some positions.

Also, on May 1, the official representative of the U.S. Department of State, John Kirby, said that since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 100,000 people killed and wounded in the Bakhmut area.

On April 30, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the AFU, denied the Russians' claim that they had captured the "road of life" from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut.