The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi denied the claims of the Russians about their seizure of the "road of life" from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut. Attempts to seize the road continue, but the situation is completely controlled by the General Staff.

He said this in a comment to ZN.UA.

"The Russians have been talking for weeks about capturing the "road of life," as well as about constant fire control over it. In fact, it's different. Yes, it is really difficult there, because their attempts to capture the road continue, as well as attempts to establish fire control. But thanks to the military of the Special Operations Forces, gunners, the Defense Forces do not allow the Russians to "cut" our logistics," Cherevatyi said.

Besides, he said that engineers, logistics specialists who are laying new paths are also working. All this in the complex allows delivering weapons, medicines, food, ammunition to Bakhmut, as well as taking out the wounded.

"Heavy fighting continues, but there is no panic or uncontrollability. Everyone operates according to predefined scenarios. The situation is completely controlled by the General Staff, plus we see all the intentions of the enemy and prevent them with fire. All this in the complex allows keeping Bakhmut further," the speaker added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine held vital logistics routes on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and also inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.

Besides, the leader of Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Wagner PMC was suspending artillery shelling of Bakhmut and the Donetsk Region.