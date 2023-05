In Bakhmut, the Defense Forces counterattacked the enemy in some parts of the town and forced it to leave some positions. Meanwhile, in the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous assaults, the enemy suffered losses, 10 enemy soldiers were captured.

The commander of the Eastern group of troops Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this, Military Media Center reports.

So, intensive hostilities continue in the Bakhmut direction. It is indicated that the enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian positions in several directions, but the enemy's actions failed.

"To move forward, the enemy uses maximum effort and does not count with anything. Despite significant losses, new assault groups of Wagner, fighters of other private companies, paratroopers are constantly thrown into battle. But the enemy fails to take control of the city.

The situation is quite complicated. At the same time, in some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions," Syrskyi said.

Meanwhile, in the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous assaults, the enemy suffered losses, 10 enemy soldiers were captured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi denied the claims of the Russians about their seizure of the "road of life" from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut. Attempts to seize the road continue, but the situation is completely controlled by the General Staff.

Earlier, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine held vital logistics routes on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and also inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.