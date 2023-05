Ex-MP From Opposition Platform - For Life Voloshyn, Who Fled To RF, Will Be Tried

Oleh Voloshyn, a former Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life, who fled to Russia, is suspected of treason. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

"According to the counterintelligence data of the SSU, Voloshyn purposefully tried to manipulate the public opinion of Ukrainian citizens in the interests of the aggressor country. While in the ranks of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, he publicly spread Kremlin narratives about the socio-political situation in our country. Also in his numerous posts on social networks and speeches on television, Voloshyn tried to discredit Ukraine on the international stage. In addition, he publicly justified the creation and activities of the terrorist organization L/DPR," the SSU said.

Now the MP fled to Russia. He faces 15 years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has served Oleh Voloshyn, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, with suspicion of treason.

A set of measures is being taken to bring Voloshyn, who is currently hiding from justice abroad, to justice.

Voloshyn was put on international wanted list, and the Pecherskyi Court chose him a preventive measure in absentia in the form of arrest.

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of MPs Oleh Voloshyn, Yurii Solod, and Nataliya Korolevska, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.