The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of MPs Oleh Voloshyn, Yurii Solod, and Nataliya Korolevska, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

325, 332 and 300 MPs voted, respectively, for the adoption of draft resolutions 9039, 9040 and 9057, for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

MPs were deprived of mandates on the basis of the resignation applications submitted by them.

According to Korolevska's statement, the reason for drawing up the power is family circumstances and health, Solod cited family circumstances as the reason.

Korolevska and Solod prove each other husband and wife.

According to mass media, the MPs have been abroad since the beginning of the war, in particular, they were spotted in the United Arab Emirates.

In April 2022, the mass media published information that Voloshyn was in Belarus.

In February 2023, Voloshyn appeared in the studio of Belarusian television together with the traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk (who connected online).

During their speeches, both broadcast messages beneficial to the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office served Voloshyn with suspicion of treason.

In December 2022, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention discovered that Korolevska had a land plot near Moscow that she had not declared.