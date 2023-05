Russia has put eight ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, two of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two missile carriers can be equipped with Kalibrs, the total salvo of which is up to 8 missiles.

At the same time, the Russian Federation keeps two ships in the Sea of Azov. In the Mediterranean Sea, up to four enemy ships are on combat duty, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive missile attack on the night of May 1, air defense forces destroyed 15 enemy cruise missiles out of 18. Around 2:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft - nine Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk district (Murmansk Oblast) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea region.

In addition, as of May 1, there is significant damage to the network infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions due to shelling by the occupiers.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured as a result of a rocket strike in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region has increased to 34.