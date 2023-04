Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have held vital logistics routes on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and also inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Planning of Use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine Colonel Mykola Urshalovych stated this at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

Thus, according to him, in the Bakhmut direction, the forces of the 4th operational brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Mykhalchuk ensured the maintenance of vital logistic routes on the western outskirts of the city and inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.

At the same time, Colonel Urshalovych pointed out that the enemy, having numerical superiority and not counting the losses, "tries to advance through the bodies of its dead, and if this is possible somewhere, then according to the Kremlin logic it is assessed as "significant success."

Meanwhile, in the Avdiivka direction over the past week, the enemy continued unsuccessful offensive actions. Also, special forces units of the National Guard inflicted losses in manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Mariinka, Spartak, Pisky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka. Thus, during the day in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 54 enemy attacks.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the reasons for holding Bakhmut.