Russia's latest massive missile attack against Ukraine may indicate a change in Russia's approach to missile strikes, compared to winter. This is stated in the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine of the British Ministry of Defence for April 29.

Intelligence notes that the April 28 attack was the first massive strike by the Russian Federation since the beginning of March.

“The attacks suggest a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes. The wave involved fewer missiles than those over the winter and was unlikely to have been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There is a realistic possibility that Russia was attempting to intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine,” intelligence analysts said.

They add that the Russian Federation operates an inefficient targeting process and prioritises perceived military necessity over preventing collateral damage, including civilian deaths.