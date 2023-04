Germany Confirms Transfer Of Second IRIS-T Air Defense System To Ukraine

The German government has handed over another military aid package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system. It was announced on the website of the German government, European Pravda reports.

So, it is reported that the updated assistance list includes eight Zetros trucks, two 8x6 forklifts with 8 retractable containers and one IRIS-T SAM.

It is noted that Germany delivered the first IRIS-T installation to Ukraine back in October 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine received the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system from Germany.

On April 18, the German government announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense system and shells to Ukraine.

In March, The Financial Times said that Ukraine has probably already received one of the two Patriot air defense systems promised by Germany and the United States, but the complex has not yet been commissioned.

Earlier, the Bundeswehr showed training of the Ukrainian military on IRIS-T air defense systems.