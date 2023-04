Germany transferred to Ukraine the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex with missiles for it. The corresponding information appeared on the website of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

On the English-language version of the site, in the Delivered military support to Ukraine section, as of April 18, the Patriot air defense system is listed as "delivered this week."

"The Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies," the message emphasizes.

The new aid package includes:

- SAM Patriot and shells for it;

- 16 Zetros trucks;

- 2 cars of the border service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20 this year, the Italian mass media reported that the training of the Ukrainian military on SAMP/T air defense systems had ended in Italy.

And on March 21, the American publication CNN stated that 65 Ukrainian military personnel had practically completed training on the Patriot air defense system.