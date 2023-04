Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine received the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex from Germany.

He thanked the partners for their help in the development of air defense of Ukraine.

"The next installation of IRIS-T, for which we thank our German partners, increases the capabilities of combating cruise missiles," he noted.

The minister also stated that the construction of a multi-level air defense/anti-missile defense system as soon as possible is a priority for Ukraine.

"Given the Kremlin's barbaric tactics, we need more platforms of various levels and ammunition for them. We need more MANPADS. Western-style aircraft are the top of this pyramid," he said.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine initially heard a refusal from the West regarding each new platform. However, gradually the decisions of the allies changed in favor of our country.

"The stronger the air defense will be, the more resources Ukraine will be able to use for victory, the faster our people will return home. I am grateful to all partners for their invaluable help," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the German government announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense system and shells to Ukraine.

In March, The Financial Times reported that Ukraine has probably already received one of the two Patriot air defense systems promised by Germany and the U.S., but the complex has not yet been put into operation.