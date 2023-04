During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 58 enemy attacks, as well as hit two fuel and lubricant depots and destroyed four UAVs. The epicenter of the fighting is Bakhmut and Mariinka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. During the previous day, 58 enemy attacks were repulsed.

In addition, the enemy last day launched 7 missile and 39 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from the MLRS. There are civilian deaths and injuries, destroyed and damaged private housing and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not undergone significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were found.

Meanwhile, the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launched 3 strikes on the areas of personnel concentration. Ukrainian soldiers also shot down two enemy Shahed-type UAVs, one reconnaissance Orlan-10 and another UAV of an unidentified type.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery hit the area of ​ ​ concentration of enemy manpower, two fuel and lubricant depots, two air defense systems, one artillery unit and another important enemy target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine retained vital logistics routes on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and also inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stated that the option that the war against Ukraine could last for years or decades cannot be rejected.