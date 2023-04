President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that the option that the war against our country can last for years or decades cannot be rejected. But during an interview with the Finnish publication Yle, he noted that this must be avoided - allies should support Ukrainians now, because it will cost them less than increasing the risks of the outbreak of World War III.

Zelenskyy stressed that the war against Ukraine should not end exactly according to the example of the Finnish scenario. Probably, here the President of Ukraine meant the Soviet-Finnish war of 1939-1940, after which the Finns gave about 10% of their territory to the USSR.

"I believe that such an opportunity cannot be given," the President of Ukraine emphasized.