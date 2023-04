UK To Buy Missiles For AFU With Firing Range Of Up To 300 Km

The UK Ministry of Defence has published a new request for the purchase of equipment and weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the International Support Fund for Ukraine. In particular, it includes missiles with a firing range between 100 km and 300 km, mine rollers and mine plows for tanks such as the T-72, Leopard 2 and Leopard 1, as well as armored mine clearing vehicles. Defense Express reports this.

Thus, the British Ministry of Defence until May 4, 2023 accepts proposals from possible suppliers for the supply of guided missiles or missiles with a range of 100 km to 300 km, with a possible payload of 20 kg to 490 kg.

It is noted that the list of technical conditions indicates the ability to overcome the air defense of Russians, as well as the low probability of interception, the option of mission planning and resistance to various means of enemy EW.

Besides, until May 9, 2023, the British Ministry of Defense will accept options for the supply of mine rollers and mine plows for tanks Т-72, Leopard 2 and Leopard 1, and armored mine clearing vehicles. It is also looking for armored vehicle launched bridges and heavy equipment transporters.

According to Defense Express, the UK does not publicly disclose how much money it plans to allocate and how many units of certain equipment to buy for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It also does not disclose when the acquired weapons are planned to be delivered directly to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently the Armed Forces of Ukraine received several thousand shells for British-made Challenger 2 tanks. The UK also handed over a number of depleted uranium shells.

The British department noted that depleted uranium is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons, as Russian propaganda said.