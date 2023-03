Nothing To Do With Nuclear Weapons. Britain Responds To Putin's Fakes About Depleted Uranium Rounds

Russia purposefully disseminates fake information regarding depleted uranium tank rounds, which the UK intends to supply to Ukraine along with Challenger 2 tanks.

It was reported by the British edition of Sky News with reference to a statement by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

The department said the Russian dictator was deliberately trying to misinform society by publicly criticizing the UK's decision to supply Ukraine with tank rounds containing depleted uranium.

"It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities," the MoD said in a statement.

The British Defence Ministry added that the British army has been using this material in its rounds for decades.

It also added that scientific studies have shown that depleted uranium has negligible effects on human health and environmental health.

Depleted uranium is uranium consisting of an isotope of uranium-238. It is less radioactive than uranium ore.

Due to its high density, it is used in the production of some weapons. It is also used in the production of armor for American M1 Abrams tanks.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 21, the British Ministry of Defence announced that it intends to transfer to Ukraine a batch of tank shells containing depleted uranium.

These shells will be used in the British Challenger 2 tanks, which will soon enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commenting on the news, threatened with the "reaction" to Ukraine and the UK to the supply of uranium shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that his country would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

And in early March, it became known that the Ukrainian military would receive 28 British Challenger 2 tanks, instead of the previously promised 14.