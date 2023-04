In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, panic rumors are spreading after a fire that occurred at an oil depot last day. At the same time, the Russian military began to write reports on vacation.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In temporarily occupied Sevastopol it is restless. As a result of yesterday's large-scale fire that broke out at an oil depot near Kozacha Bukhta, 10 tanks with petroleum products with a total capacity of about 40,000 tons were destroyed by fire," the report said.

It is indicated that in this regard, the city spread panic rumors about the inability of the Russian air defense to ensure the security of its own strategic facilities.

In addition, feeling the beginning of the so-called "hot holiday season" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian servicemen began to write vacation reports, which indicate its locations on the territory of continental Russia.

The General Staff reported that this oil depot provided fuel to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, which launched missile attacks on peaceful cities of Ukraine. Targets of Russian terrorists were peaceful people and civilian objects. At the same time, according to available information, there are no injuries as a result of a fire at the oil depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 29, a tank of fuel broke out in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The city's ‘governor’, Mikhail Razvozhaev, was quick to declare that the cause of the fire was a UAV hit.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the explosions at the oil depot in Sevastopol.