Blowing Up Logistics Element Of Preparation For Active Actions Of AFU - Humeniuk On Fire In Sevastopol

Blowing up enemy logistics is one of the elements of preparation for active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy begins to maneuver and refocus.

Commenting on yesterday's explosions and a large-scale fire at an oil depot in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this in a telethon.

"A very large degree of "trepidation," as they note for themselves, (after a fire at an oil depot, - ed.) and very wide flows directed along all routes where you can leave. Indeed, even among the military, which are permanently located there (as they believed, already in permanent basing points), families are being evacuated," she said.

Humeniuk recalled that, as noted earlier, the Russians refocus gradually on the basing points towards Novorossiysk, because in the Sevastopol bays they do not feel calm and do not feel, among other things, sustainable logistics.

She also added that blowing up the logistics of the enemy is one of the elements of preparation for active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"And this job, it is preparatory to the wide full-scale offensive that everyone expects. Therefore, the enemy feels that it has undermined resources, and begins to maneuver," Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 29, a tank of fuel broke out in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood in Sevastopol temporarily occupied by the rashists. The city's ‘governor’, Mikhail Razvozhaev, was quick to declare that the cause of the fire was a UAV hit.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the explosions at the oil depot in Sevastopol.

In addition, the Russian military in the temporarily occupied Crimea began to write reports on vacation.