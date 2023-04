Way To Peace Is To Arm Ukraine With F-16. Kuleba Reacts To Missile Attacks

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, considers Russia's nighttime missile strikes on peaceful cities as another proof of the need to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

“Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-years-old child, is Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 28, Russian terrorist forces hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region, with missiles. The number of victims has increased to 10.

The Russian occupiers also fired rockets at Ukrayinka of the Kyiv Region, injuring two people.

In addition, a woman and a 2-year-old child were killed as a result of a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Region.