The aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 7 massive strikes on the concentration points of the occupiers over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has struck 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system," the authority said.

At the same time, our defenders shot down 6 enemy UAVs of various types.

During the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, an area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated, an anti-aircraft defense device, an ammunition depot, and 2 artillery units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during another air attack by the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles and 2 drones.

Last day, the Russian occupying forces carried out more than 35 attacks in three directions in the east of Ukraine. All of them were successfully repulsed by units of the Defense Forces.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia continues to produce and stockpile missiles. However, he believes that the enemy can use them not to strike civilian objects, but to disrupt Ukraine's counteroffensive.