Today, April 28, during another air attack conducted by the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) downed 21 cruise missiles and two UAVs drones.

This follows from a statement by the AFU Air Force Command.

According to the report, at 4 a.m., the enemy attacked Ukraine using Tu-95 strategic aviation planes from the Caspian Sea area.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the AFU Air Forces, in cooperation with air defense systems of other units of the Defense Forces, shot down 21 out of 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as two UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

It is noted that the targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Center, East, and South air commands.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces carried out more than 35 attacks in three directions in the east of Ukraine in the past day. All of them were successfully repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

Earlier, the Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia continues to produce and stockpile missiles. However, he suggested that the enemy can use them not to strike civilian objects but to disrupt Ukraine's counteroffensive.