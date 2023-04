The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and the President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by Pavel on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With Zuzana Caputova, we both realize the value of freedom and justice. It is difficult to see with our own eyes that Ukrainians pay the most expensive price for this. With the blood and lives of their citizens. In the fight against the aggressor, defending what we have in common. Therefore, we will stand behind them," he wrote on Twitter along with a photo of him with Caputova and the head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko against the background of a destroyed building in the Kyiv Region.

Caputova also announced on Twitter that she and Pavel are on their first joint visit to Ukraine.

"Our first joint visit abroad with President Pavel to Ukraine, bringing a message of friendship, solidarity and support. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine share parts of common history - and we also share our common future," she wrote and added a joint photo with Pavel in the Kyiv Region.

According to mass media, Pavel and Caputova arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Friday, April 28, and already visited Borodianka in the Kyiv Region.

They will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, a meeting with representatives of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemiliev and Refat Chubarov is also planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 21 of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.

Air defense forces on Friday morning shot down 11 cruise missiles and 2 drones of the occupiers in the airspace of Kyiv.