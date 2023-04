Over the past day, the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 65 times, firing 386 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs, and aviation. In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson 10 times.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's population centers, the territory of the electric substation in the Beryslav district, and the administrative buildings of the settlement of the Stanislavsk Rural Community.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed, and three were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 26, soldiers of the mobile fire groups of the South Air Command destroyed six enemy drones in the Kherson Region.

On April 25, the Russians shelled the Kherson Region 75 times. The Russians fired 389 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs, and aviation in the region. Due to Russian aggression, one person was injured.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers were preparing for another "gesture of goodwill" - setting up defensive lines and mining the entire coast on the left bank of the Kherson Region. They also stocked up on civilian clothes and packed stolen property.