The military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked the residential quarter of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 42-year-old man was killed.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians fired on the residential quarter of Kherson. Due to the enemy attack, several apartments of Kherson residents were damaged. Unfortunately, a 42-year-old man suffered injuries incompatible with life," he said.

Also, the Russians once again hit Kizomys of the Bilozerka community - five guided aerial bombs were dropped on the village. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

Prokudin added that rescue services are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 65 times last day, firing 386 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs and aviation. In particular, the enemy fired on the city of Kherson 10 times.

On April 26, the warriors of the mobile fire groups of the South air command destroyed six enemy drones in the Kherson Region.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers are preparing for another "gesture of goodwill" - equipping defensive lines, mining the entire coast on the left bank of the Kherson Region. They have also stocked up on civilian clothes and packed stolen property.